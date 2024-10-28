Legacy Iron Ore Plans New Securities Issue

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, highlighting their commitment to expanding their financial offerings on the ASX. This move could potentially attract investor interest as the company seeks to enhance its market presence. With the ASX issuer code ‘LCY’, this new announcement reflects Legacy Iron Ore’s strategic initiatives in the financial markets.

