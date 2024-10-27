News & Insights

Stocks

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd Appoints New Director

October 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced the appointment of Ross Gregory Oliver as a new director, effective October 25, 2024. The announcement included an Initial Director’s Interest Notice with no current securities holdings reported under Oliver’s name. This update could signal strategic changes in the leadership at Legacy Iron Ore, potentially impacting the company’s future directions.

For further insights into AU:LCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.