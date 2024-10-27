Legacy Iron Ore Ltd Appoints New Director

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced the appointment of Ross Gregory Oliver as a new director, effective October 25, 2024. The announcement included an Initial Director’s Interest Notice with no current securities holdings reported under Oliver’s name. This update could signal strategic changes in the leadership at Legacy Iron Ore, potentially impacting the company’s future directions.

