Legacy Iron Ore Issues Over 2 Billion New Shares

November 05, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2 billion fully paid ordinary shares on November 6, 2024, as part of previously disclosed transactions. This move is significant as it may impact the company’s market presence and appeal to investors seeking opportunities in the iron ore sector.

