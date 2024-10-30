Legacy Iron Ore Faces Cash Flow Challenges Amid Exploration

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a net cash decrease due to increased operating and investing activities outflows. The company’s operating activities resulted in a cash deficit of $1.7 million, while investment activities further drained $2.4 million. Despite these financial hurdles, the company remains focused on its exploration and development initiatives.

