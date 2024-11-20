News & Insights

Legacy Iron Ore Announces New Share Quotation

November 20, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced a new quotation of 34,532,615 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

