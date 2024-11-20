Legacy Iron Ore Announces New Share Quotation

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced a new quotation of 34,532,615 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:LCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.