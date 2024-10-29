News & Insights

Legacy Iron Ore Announces Major Share Issue

October 29, 2024

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is set to issue over 2.2 billion new shares as part of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to enhance its financial position. Trading will resume on an ex-entitlement basis on November 4, 2024, with the offer closing for retail holders on November 19, 2024. This move signifies Legacy Iron Ore’s strategic efforts to capitalize on market opportunities and strengthen its shareholder base.

