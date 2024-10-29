Legacy Iron Ore Announces Major Share Issue

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is set to issue over 2.2 billion new shares as part of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to enhance its financial position. Trading will resume on an ex-entitlement basis on November 4, 2024, with the offer closing for retail holders on November 19, 2024. This move signifies Legacy Iron Ore’s strategic efforts to capitalize on market opportunities and strengthen its shareholder base.

For further insights into AU:LCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.