Legacy Iron Ore Announces Director Resignation

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has announced the resignation of Director Devanathan Ramachandran, effective from October 21, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s management as it continues to navigate the dynamic mining sector. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this leadership change could impact the company’s strategies and stock performance.

