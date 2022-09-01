Legacy Housing's (NASDAQ:LEGH) investors will be pleased with their 20% return over the last three years

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. For example, the Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) share price return of 20% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Disappointingly, the share price is down 13% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Legacy Housing was able to grow its EPS at 24% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 8.36 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:LEGH Earnings Per Share Growth September 1st 2022

We know that Legacy Housing has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

Legacy Housing shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 13% isn't as bad as the market loss of around 13%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. If you would like to research Legacy Housing in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

