Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Legacy Housing's (NASDAQ:LEGH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Legacy Housing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$56m ÷ (US$349m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Legacy Housing has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

NasdaqGS:LEGH Return on Capital Employed December 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Legacy Housing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Legacy Housing here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Legacy Housing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 72% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Legacy Housing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Legacy Housing's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Legacy Housing is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 124% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

