LEGACY HOUSING Earnings Results: $LEGH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEGACY HOUSING ($LEGH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $54,190,000, beating estimates of $45,478,740 by $8,711,260.

LEGACY HOUSING Insider Trading Activity

LEGACY HOUSING insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 270,887 shares for an estimated $7,052,479.

LEGACY HOUSING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of LEGACY HOUSING stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

