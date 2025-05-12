Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Notable Declines in Revenue and Income

Legacy Housing Corporation reports Q1 2025 revenue of $35.7 million, down 17.5%, with decreased income and net income.

Legacy Housing Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net revenue of $35.7 million, which is a 17.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Income from operations also fell by 30.8%, resulting in $11.6 million, while net income decreased by 32.1% to $10.3 million. Basic earnings per share dropped by 30.6% to $0.43, although the company's book value per share increased by 13.1% to $20.87, marking a historic high with total book value exceeding $500 million. CEO Duncan Bates acknowledged challenges due to lower-than-expected shipments but expressed optimism about recent strategic changes, including product simplification and new financing solutions. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 13, 2025.

Book value per share increased by 13.1% to $20.87, marking a significant milestone as it topped $500 million for the first time in the Company’s history.

Inventory finance sales exceeded expectations, indicating positive performance in that specific area despite overall lower shipments.

The introduction of a new financing solution for community owners and the addition of industry veterans to key positions suggests proactive steps towards improvement and future growth.

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 17.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant decline in sales performance.

Income from operations and net income both experienced substantial decreases of 30.8% and 32.1% respectively from the first quarter of 2024, raising concerns about profitability and operational efficiency.

Basic earnings per share fell by 30.6% from the first quarter of 2024, which may negatively impact investor confidence and perceptions of the company's financial health.

What were Legacy Housing's financial results for Q1 2025?

Legacy Housing reported a net revenue of $35.7 million, a 17.5% decrease from Q1 2024.

How did the company's income from operations change?

Income from operations for Q1 2025 was $11.6 million, down 30.8% from the same quarter in 2024.

What is the basic earnings per share for Legacy Housing?

The basic earnings per share for Q1 2025 was $0.43, a decrease of 30.6% from Q1 2024.

What significant changes did Legacy Housing implement recently?

Legacy simplified its product offering, introduced a new financing solution, and added key industry veterans to its team.

When will the conference call discussing these results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 AM Central Time on May 13, 2025.

Full Release



BEDFORD, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Highlights









Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $35.7 million, a decrease of 17.5% from the first quarter of 2024.



Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 30.8% from the first quarter of 2024.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 32.1% from the first quarter of 2024.



Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.43, a decrease of 30.6% from the first quarter of 2024.



Book value per share



for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.87, an increase of 13.1% from the first quarter of 2024.











Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Inventory finance sales were ahead of our expectations, but first quarter results were negatively impacted by lower-than-expected shipments to communities during the quarter. Recently, we simplified our product offering, introduced a new financing solution for community owners, and added industry veterans to our team in key manufacturing and retail positions. During the first quarter, Legacy’s book value topped $500 million for the first time in the Company’s history. I am excited about the changes and remain optimistic about the year.”





This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Conference Call Information







Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM Central Time on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.







About Legacy Housing Corporation







Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





Investor Inquiries:





Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837







duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com







Media Inquiries:





Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905







pr@legacyhousingcorp.com









Book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and we define book value per share as total stockholders’ equity divided by basic weighted-average common shares outstanding.



