Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2024 Financial Results: Net Income Increases 13.2% Despite Revenue Decline

Legacy Housing Corporation announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net revenue of $184.2 million, a 2.6% decline from 2023, and an operating income of $63.6 million, down 1.5%. However, net income rose 13.2% to $61.6 million, resulting in basic earnings per share increasing by 14.3% to $2.55. The book value of the company also grew by 13.1% to $494 million, with a per-share book value of $20.40, reflecting a 13.9% increase. CEO Duncan Bates emphasized the ongoing demand for affordable housing and the company's strong position for 2025, highlighting a significant increase in book value over the past three years. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for March 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net income increased by 13.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024, indicating improved profitability.

Basic earnings per share rose by 14.3%, reflecting stronger shareholder returns.

Book value increased by 13.1%, demonstrating a solid growth in the company's overall equity position.

The company's integrated business model positions it well for future capital deployment and growth, addressing a critical need for affordable housing in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

Net revenue for the year ended 2024 decreased by 2.6% compared to 2023, indicating potential challenges in sales performance.

Income from operations also saw a decrease of 1.5%, which may signal difficulties in managing operational efficiency.

The company's reliance on manufactured homes in a volatile economic environment may pose risks, as stated in their forward-looking statements about uncertainties affecting their performance.

$LEGH Insider Trading Activity

$LEGH insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 270,887 shares for an estimated $7,052,479.

$LEGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LEGH stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BEDFORD, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy", NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the full year end December 31, 2024.







Financial Highlights









Net revenue for the year ended 2024 was $184.2 million, a decrease of 2.6% from the year ended 2023.



Income from operations for the year ended 2024 was $63.6 million, a decrease of 1.5% from the year ended 2023.



Net income for the year ended 2024 was $61.6 million, an increase of 13.2% from the year ended 2023.



Basic earnings per share for the year ended 2024 was $2.55, an increase of 14.3% from the year ended 2023.



Book value for year ended 2024 was $494.0 million, an increase of 13.1% from the year ended 2023.



Book value per share



for the year ended 2024 was $20.40, an increase of 13.9% from the year ended 2023.







Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Affordable housing remains a critical need in the United States and demand is strong. Legacy is well positioned for 2025. Our integrated business model provides numerous opportunities to deploy capital at high rates of return and compound shareholder value. Over the last three years, we have increased book value by nearly 60%



to $494 million. Regardless of economic conditions, we will continue to manage the business closely and allocate capital effectively.”





This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Conference Call Information







Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM Central Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this



link



.







About Legacy Housing Corporation







Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





Investor Inquiries:





Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837







duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com







Media Inquiries:





Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905







pr@legacyhousingcorp.com









Book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and we define book value per share as total stockholders’ equity divided by basic weighted-average common shares outstanding.







Calculation based on calendar years 2022-2024.



