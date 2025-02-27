Legacy Housing Corporation to Announce Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

Legacy Housing Corporation will announce 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call March 13.

Legacy Housing Corporation will announce its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, on March 12, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, with pre-registration required for access. A replay of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website shortly after the live event. Legacy Housing specializes in manufacturing and selling a variety of homes, including manufactured homes and tiny houses, primarily in the southern United States, with a wide price range from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Potential Positives

Legacy Housing Corporation is set to release its full-year financial results for 2024, allowing investors to gauge the company's performance and strategy moving forward.

The conference call scheduled for March 13, 2025, demonstrates the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

As one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the U.S., Legacy's market position underscores its relevance in the growing housing sector, especially within the affordable housing market.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial information provided in the press release, which may lead to investor uncertainty about the company's performance for the year ended December 31, 2024.

FAQ

When will Legacy Housing Corporation release its financial results?

Legacy Housing Corporation will release its financial results on March 12, 2025, after markets close.

What time is the conference call for Legacy Housing's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on March 13, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for Legacy Housing Corporation?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering through the provided link in the announcement.

Where can I find the replay of Legacy Housing's financial webcast?

A replay of the webcast will be available on Legacy's investor relations website approximately two hours after the call.

What type of homes does Legacy Housing Corporation build and sell?

Legacy Housing builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses, catering primarily to the southern United States.

$LEGH Insider Trading Activity

$LEGH insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 290,232 shares for an estimated $7,550,785.

$LEGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LEGH stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEDFORD, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: LEGH) will release its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, after markets close on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The Company will then host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025.





To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.





A replay of the webcast will be available on





https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/





starting approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the site for one year.







About Legacy Housing Corporation







Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.





Investor Inquiries:





Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837









duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com









Media Inquiries:





Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905









pr@legacyhousingcorp.com







