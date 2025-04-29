Legacy Housing Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Legacy Housing Corporation to announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call May 13.

Quiver AI Summary

Legacy Housing Corporation will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025, after market closure. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, with pre-registration required for access. Participants will receive confirmation with dial-in information. A replay of the call will be available on the company's investor website shortly after the event and will remain archived for a year. Legacy Housing Corporation is a leading manufacturer and seller of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States, offering a wide range of homes in terms of size and price.

Potential Positives

Legacy Housing Corporation is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, highlighting its significant presence in a growing industry.

The scheduled release of financial results indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed, which can enhance stakeholder trust.

The conference call offers an opportunity for investors to engage directly with company leadership, fostering better communication and investor relations.

The availability of a replay for the conference call allows interested parties to access company information at their convenience, further promoting transparency.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results release is after the close of markets, which may lead to negative speculation or reaction from investors during the trading day prior to the announcement.

The lack of preliminary financial indicators in the press release may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance, particularly if prior expectations were high.

The need for pre-registration to access the conference call may limit participation from some investors and analysts, potentially reducing transparency and accessibility of information.

FAQ

When will Legacy Housing Corporation release its financial results?

Legacy Housing Corporation will release its financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Legacy's financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 13, 2025.

How can I access the Legacy conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering through the provided link in the announcement.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available on Legacy's investor relations website approximately two hours after the call.

What products does Legacy Housing Corporation offer?

Legacy Housing Corporation builds and sells manufactured homes and tiny houses, ranging from 395 to 2,667 square feet.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LEGH Insider Trading Activity

$LEGH insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 165,787 shares for an estimated $4,230,738.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LEGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $LEGH stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEDFORD, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: LEGH) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after markets close on Monday, May 12, 2025. The Company will then host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





To access the conference call, please pre-register using this



link



. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.





A replay of the webcast will be available on





https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/





starting approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the site for one year.







About Legacy Housing Corporation







Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.





Investor Inquiries:





Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837









duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com









Media Inquiries:





Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905









pr@legacyhousingcorp.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.