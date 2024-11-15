Legacy Education price target raised to $9.10 from $8.20 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg raised the firm’s price target on Legacy Education (LGCY) to $9.10 from $8.20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong fiscal Q1 results with enrollment growth a key driver, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
