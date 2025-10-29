Legacy Education (LGCY) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 13.43

The average one-year price target for Legacy Education (NYSEAM:LGCY) has been revised to $13.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $12.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.90% from the latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legacy Education. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGCY is 0.30%, an increase of 113.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.26% to 5,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Holos Integrated Wealth holds 1,003K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGCY by 36.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 868K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGCY by 69.59% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 485K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGCY by 80.01% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 483K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGCY by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 406K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGCY by 64.63% over the last quarter.

