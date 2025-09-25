Legacy Education Inc. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.23 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.96 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.8% to $17.95 million from $12.75 million last year.

Legacy Education Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.23 Mln. vs. $0.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $17.95 Mln vs. $12.75 Mln last year.

