LEG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.05, changing hands as high as $40.95 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.03 per share, with $55.4185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.72. The LEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.