LEG Immobilien Raises 2023 Adj. FFO Guidance

(RTTNews) - LEG Immobilien SE raised its fiscal year 2023 adjusted funds from operations guidance to range of 165 million euros - 180 million euros from the previous expectation of 125 million euros - 140 million euros.

The improvement in AFFO was mainly driven by two one-time effects of roughly similar magnitude: lower excess profit taxation on LEG's own electricity production than planned, and the further cancellation of originally planned new development activities, which is relevant to Capex and therefore increases AFFO.

Operationally, LEG Immobilien continues to benefit from the demand situation in the rental market and on this basis expects increased rental growth of 3.8 - 4.0% compared to the previous expectation of 3.3% - 3.7%.

For the first half-year 2023, LEG Immobilien expects a devaluation of its real estate portfolio of about 7%, which is in line with expectations.

