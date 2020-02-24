LEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.66, changing hands as low as $42.79 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $35.35 per share, with $55.4185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.28. The LEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

