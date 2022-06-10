Left-wing bloc seen slightly ahead of Macron camp in French parliament election -poll

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

The left-wing 'Nupes' political bloc is seen as slightly ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp regarding voting intentions for this month's parliamentary election, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for LCI TV.

June 10 (Reuters) - The left-wing 'Nupes' political bloc is seen as slightly ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp regarding voting intentions for this month's parliamentary election, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for LCI TV.

The poll said 26.5% would vote for 'Nupes', versus 26% for Macron's 'Ensemble' camp. It added that Macron's camp was expected to win between 270-305 seats in the French parliament, versus an expected 180-210 seats for the 'Nupes' camp.

The election takes place on June 12 and June 19.

Macron, who was re-elected as French president in April, needs a majority in the lower house of parliament to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, such as proposed changes to pensions and cutting taxes.

EXPLAINER-Why France's legislative elections matter

FACTBOX-Macron wants the French to work longer, shake up welfare state

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters