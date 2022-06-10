Left-wing bloc seen slightly ahead of Macron camp in French parliament election -poll

June 10 (Reuters) - The left-wing 'Nupes' political bloc is seen as slightly ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp regarding voting intentions for this month's parliamentary election, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for LCI TV.

The poll said 26.5% would vote for 'Nupes', versus 26% for Macron's 'Ensemble' camp. It added that Macron's camp was expected to win between 270-305 seats in the French parliament, versus an expected 180-210 seats for the 'Nupes' camp.

The election takes place on June 12 and June 19.

Macron, who was re-elected as French president in April, needs a majority in the lower house of parliament to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, such as proposed changes to pensions and cutting taxes.

EXPLAINER-Why France's legislative elections matter

FACTBOX-Macron wants the French to work longer, shake up welfare state

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.