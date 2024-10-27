Lefroy Exploration Plans Securities Issuance

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Limited has announced a plan to issue up to 47,142,870 fully paid ordinary securities, with the proposed issue date set for November 5, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital and potentially boost their market position. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s stock value and trading dynamics.

