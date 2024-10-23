News & Insights

Lefroy Exploration Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

October 23, 2024 — 08:50 pm EDT

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (ASX: LEX) has announced a trading halt on its securities, pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising. This halt will last until the start of trading on October 28, 2024, or until the announcement is made public, capturing the attention of investors eyeing potential market movements.

