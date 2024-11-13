Lefroy Exploration Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, signaling strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the re-election of a director, approval of a 10% placement capacity, ratification of a share issue, and the adoption of an incentive plan. This outcome underscores the company’s strategic direction and potential growth, capturing investor interest.

