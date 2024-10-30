Lefroy Exploration Advances Gold Projects and Drilling

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (ASX: LEX) has made significant progress in advancing their gold projects, updating the mineral resources for Burns Central and Mt Martin. The company completed an extensive regional drilling program, further defining a high-grade gold zone at Burns Central with over 159,000 ounces. Lefroy also secured a $755k R&D tax refund, boosting their financial position for future exploration activities.

