Lefroy Exploration Advances Gold Projects and Drilling

October 30, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (ASX: LEX) has made significant progress in advancing their gold projects, updating the mineral resources for Burns Central and Mt Martin. The company completed an extensive regional drilling program, further defining a high-grade gold zone at Burns Central with over 159,000 ounces. Lefroy also secured a $755k R&D tax refund, boosting their financial position for future exploration activities.

