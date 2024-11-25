Leeuwin Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (AU:LM1) has released an update.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for key decisions including director re-election and approval of a 10% placement capacity. This outcome reflects positive investor sentiment towards the company’s strategic direction and governance.

