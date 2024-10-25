News & Insights

Leeuwin Metals Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (AU:LM1) has released an update.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders will consider several resolutions, including the re-election of Simon Jackson as Director and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility for issuing equity securities. The meeting will also review the company’s financial reports and discuss directors’ remuneration.

