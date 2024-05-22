News & Insights

Lee's Pharmaceutical AGM Concludes with Full Approvals

May 22, 2024

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:0950) has released an update.

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with all resolutions being passed with overwhelming majority votes. Significant motions included the approval of the 2023 financial statements, the re-election of key directors, and the authorization for share repurchases and issuance. Shareholder confidence was evident as resolutions related to dividends, board remuneration, and auditor re-appointment received 100% approval.

