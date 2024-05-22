Lee’s Pharmaceutical AGM Concludes with Full Approvals

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:0950) has released an update.

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with all resolutions being passed with overwhelming majority votes. Significant motions included the approval of the 2023 financial statements, the re-election of key directors, and the authorization for share repurchases and issuance. Shareholder confidence was evident as resolutions related to dividends, board remuneration, and auditor re-appointment received 100% approval.

For further insights into HK:0950 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.