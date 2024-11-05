News & Insights

Stocks

Leerinks downgrades Ideaya Biosciences pending clarity on key programs

November 05, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Leerink downgraded Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $27, down from $41, following the Q3 update. The firm cites uncertainty in key programs darovasertib and IDE397. While Leerink has conviction in daro in frontline HLA- metastatic uveal melanoma, it says the trial is unlikely to have an interim readout until the first half of 2026, which places the program in limbo in the near/intermediate term. For the neoadjuvant program, the firm is confident in daro’s ability to demonstrate benefit in the smaller pool of enucleation directed patients. However, based on MEDACorp KOL feedback, Leerink sees significant risk in daro’s ability to translate to a benefit in vision loss in the larger pool of brachyradiotherapy patients.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IDYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.