Leerink views Chris Boshoff as ‘strong choice’ for Pfizer’s CSO

November 20, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Leerink notes Pfizer (PFE) announced that Chris Boshoff will become the new Chief Scientific Officer, succeeding Mikael Dolsten. The firm views Boshoff as a strong choice for CSO given his impressive background, experience, and judgment. As CSO, Boshoff will be responsible for both oncology and non-oncology R&D. Roger Dansey will become the interim Chief Oncology Officer, and Johanna Bendell will join Pfizer as Oncology Chief Development Officer, filling Dansey’s previous role. Leerink sees it as marginally disappointing that Dansey will depart Pfizer given his exceptional track record as CMO and interim CEO of Seagen, but not particularly surprising. The firm keeps a Market Perform on the shares.

