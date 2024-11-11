News & Insights

Leerink sees AbbVie’s trial results as ‘clear positive’ for Bristol Myers

November 11, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Leerink analyst David Risinger notes AbbVie (ABBV) announced on November 11 that emraclidine’s pivotal Phase 2 trials, EMPOWER-1 and EMPOWER-2, did not meet their primary endpoints. The firm argues that this outcome is a clear positive positive for Bristol Myers (BMY) because its recently approved schizophrenia treatment Cobenfy will not face competition from emraclidine. Leerink has a Market Perform rating on AbbVie’s shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

