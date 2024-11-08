Leerink Partners Upgrades Zymeworks (ZYME)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks is $15.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks is 131MM, an increase of 111.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.09%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 73,228K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 13,437K shares representing 19.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,870K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,211K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,917K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,358K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing an increase of 62.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Zymeworks BC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.

