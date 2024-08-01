Leerink Partners Upgrades Waters (WAT)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Waters (NYSE:WAT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Waters is $327.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of $336.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,251MM, an increase of 11.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.23%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 62,334K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,766K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,888K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 85.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,285K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares , representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,076K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares , representing a decrease of 63.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 94.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,857K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

