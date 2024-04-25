Leerink Partners Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Tandem Diabetes Care (NasdaqGM:TNDM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.00% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is 36.65. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from its latest reported closing price of 35.58.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 1,047MM, an increase of 40.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is -2.16%, an increase of 2,395.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 85,590K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,384K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 24.72% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 5,170K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,608K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,784K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 21.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,355K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 22.05% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,935K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 132.40% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

