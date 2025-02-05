Leerink Partners Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is -15.82%, an increase of 3,187.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 113,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,490K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares , representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 843.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,298K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 11.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,346K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,779K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.