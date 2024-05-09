Leerink Partners Upgrades Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Myriad Genetics (NasdaqGS:MYGN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 24.39. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of 23.95.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 799MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.10%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 97,805K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 7,635K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,220K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares , representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 80.75% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,934K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 5,284K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares , representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 57.35% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,914K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares , representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

