Leerink Partners Upgrades Enhabit (EHAB)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.31% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is 11.15. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from its latest reported closing price of 9.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,213MM, an increase of 16.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.22%, an increase of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.66% to 57,693K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,998K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,367K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 20.87% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,414K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 103.86% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 2,084K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,966K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.