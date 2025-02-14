Leerink Partners Upgrades CVS Health (SNSE:CVS)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (SNSE:CVS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,841 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 264 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.33%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 1,290,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 70,106K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,031K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 61,040K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,221K shares , representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 11.50% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 42,179K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,232K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,890K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,946K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,220K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.