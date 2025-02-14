Leerink Partners Upgrades CVS Health (LSE:0HRS)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (LSE:0HRS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.01% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is 65.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 48.34 GBX to a high of 95.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from its latest reported closing price of 54.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 347,488MM, a decrease of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,841 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 256 owner(s) or 8.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HRS is 0.33%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 1,287,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 70,106K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,031K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRS by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 61,040K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,221K shares , representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRS by 11.50% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 42,179K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,232K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRS by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,890K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,946K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,220K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

