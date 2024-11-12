Leerink Partners Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (LSE:0R1F)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb (LSE:0R1F) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 53.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.32 GBX to a high of 78.48 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of 60.01 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 48,638MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1F is 0.37%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,783,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 77,930K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,630K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1F by 91.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,141K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,587K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1F by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 61,030K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,062K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1F by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 55,407K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,204K shares , representing a decrease of 26.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1F by 38.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,027K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,278K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1F by 26.45% over the last quarter.

