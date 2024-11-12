Leerink Partners Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (BMYMP)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:BMYMP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.95% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is $969.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $702.51 to a high of $1,335.98. The average price target represents an increase of 30.95% from its latest reported closing price of $740.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is 49,029MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMYMP is 0.04%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARBFX - ARBITRAGE FUND Class R holds 858K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 409K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAAVX - GMO Alternative Allocation Fund Class VI holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AEDFX - WATER ISLAND DIVERSIFIED EVENT-DRIVEN FUND Class R holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

