Leerink Partners Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Beam Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BEAM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.34% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $49.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 107.34% from its latest reported closing price of $23.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 28MM, a decrease of 91.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.34%, an increase of 38.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 87,625K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,913K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares , representing an increase of 42.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 29.42% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,531K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,626K shares , representing a decrease of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 5,443K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,929K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 46.74% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,553K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 56.81% over the last quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

