Leerink Partners Upgrades AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX)

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for AN2 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ANTX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 351.66% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for AN2 Therapeutics is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 351.66% from its latest reported closing price of $2.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AN2 Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in AN2 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTX is 0.05%, an increase of 79.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.93% to 18,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,551K shares representing 18.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTX by 84.70% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,555K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing a decrease of 72.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTX by 93.43% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,389K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,239K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 26.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTX by 86.19% over the last quarter.

