Leerink Partners Upgrades Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.03% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is $8.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 93.03% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 12,393MM, an increase of 14,084.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.06%, an increase of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.89% to 54,243K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,774K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares , representing an increase of 68.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 384.32% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 4,644K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,426K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 62.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 213.47% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 2,032K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,971K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 99.09% over the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

