Leerink Partners Upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (LSE:0H8T)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Leerink Partners upgraded their outlook for Aclaris Therapeutics (LSE:0H8T) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 25.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H8T is 0.09%, an increase of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 55,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 19.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,988K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H8T by 5.42% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,372K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H8T by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,006K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H8T by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,753K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,459K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H8T by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.