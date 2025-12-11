Leerink Partners Maintains XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of XOMA Royalty (NasdaqGM:XOMA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for XOMA Royalty is $72.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 171.79% from its latest reported closing price of $26.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA Royalty is 27MM, a decrease of 43.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA Royalty. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMA is 0.15%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 9,689K shares. The put/call ratio of XOMA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 2,590K shares representing 20.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 439K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 42.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 95.69% over the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 291K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 264K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 0.07% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 256K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

