Leerink Partners Maintains Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of Spruce Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SPRB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.13% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 92.13% from its latest reported closing price of $129.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spruce Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 73.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.00%, an increase of 99.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.01% to 639K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 113.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.