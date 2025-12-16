Leerink Partners Maintains Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of Roivant Sciences (NasdaqGS:ROIV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.05% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is $24.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from its latest reported closing price of $21.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is 683MM, an increase of 3,258.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 0.38%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 558,559K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 40,315K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,953K shares , representing a decrease of 48.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 14.08% over the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 29,382K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 23,595K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,238K shares , representing a decrease of 45.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 20,000K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,370K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 1.55% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 17,519K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,641K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.