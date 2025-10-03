Leerink Partners Maintains Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RCKT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is $8.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 155.94% from its latest reported closing price of $3.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 11,939MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 10.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKT is 0.04%, an increase of 45.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.18% to 106,072K shares. The put/call ratio of RCKT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 17,688K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8,364K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares , representing an increase of 37.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 49.81% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,333K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares , representing a decrease of 75.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 55.57% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,143K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 64.69% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,903K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 58.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 10.71% over the last quarter.

