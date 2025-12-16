Leerink Partners Maintains Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IONS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $85.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of $79.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 990MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.24%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 193,797K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,157K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,049K shares , representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 31.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,723K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,540K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 57.87% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 7,671K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,589K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,346K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 65.80% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 6,244K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,853K shares , representing a decrease of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 24.12% over the last quarter.

